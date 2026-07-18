Meitav Investment House Ltd. Acquires 527,246 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355,565 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 527,246 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.1% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Meitav Investment House Ltd.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $282,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $89,708,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,753,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,868,735,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,274 shares of company stock worth $38,716,204. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group set a $315.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.76.

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More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $247.27 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

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