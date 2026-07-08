Meitav Investment House Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,394 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.'s holdings in Airbnb were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 397.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, Director Kenneth I. Chenault sold 8,346 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,850. This trade represents a 16.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 31,033 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.43, for a total transaction of $4,544,162.19. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 77,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,362,968. This represents a 28.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,309,354 shares of company stock worth $319,536,378 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $148.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $150.19.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Airbnb from an "underweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Airbnb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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