Meitav Investment House Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 480.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,205 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.'s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,048 shares of the technology company's stock worth $290,945,000 after acquiring an additional 978,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,150 shares of the technology company's stock worth $469,987,000 after acquiring an additional 956,770 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,969,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,902,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1,353.1% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 363,757 shares of the technology company's stock worth $52,403,000 after purchasing an additional 338,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $8.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.97. The stock had a trading volume of 156,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,945. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.87 and a 200-day moving average of $202.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.84 and a fifty-two week high of $241.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,477. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Bank of America upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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