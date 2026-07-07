Meitav Investment House Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 20,345 shares during the period. Nova makes up about 2.7% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 1.80% of Nova worth $247,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Nova by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,200,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $605,701,000 after acquiring an additional 102,250 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nova by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,493,657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $490,502,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nova by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,468,863 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $482,360,000 after purchasing an additional 40,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,128,957 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $377,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,284 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $208,293,000 after purchasing an additional 26,940 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nova from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Nova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nova from $520.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nova from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $551.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVMI

Nova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI traded down $20.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $446.55. 233,210 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,591. Nova Ltd. has a 52-week low of $232.73 and a 52-week high of $615.99. The business's fifty day moving average price is $518.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.74.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Nova had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Nova's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. Analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nova

In other news, CEO Gabriel Waisman sold 2,966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.30, for a total transaction of $1,486,855.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 28,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,394,328.20. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Sarit Sagiv sold 454 shares of Nova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.52, for a total transaction of $243,580.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,046,750.52. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 7,798 shares of company stock worth $4,125,266 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nova Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

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