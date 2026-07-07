Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases 78,721 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,004 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 78,721 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $35,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Netflix Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,557,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,166,914. The business's 50 day moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average is $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $325.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $70.86 and a one year high of $129.32.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank lowered Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Netflix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several market commentators are highlighting Netflix as a buy ahead of its July 16 earnings report, citing improving ad revenue, live sports opportunities, and the potential for another strong quarter. Article Title

Several market commentators are highlighting Netflix as a buy ahead of its July 16 earnings report, citing improving ad revenue, live sports opportunities, and the potential for another strong quarter. Positive Sentiment: Some traders are leaning into Netflix’s defensive qualities in a softer tech market, and the stock has been edging higher despite technical resistance from a “death cross.” Article Title

Some traders are leaning into Netflix’s defensive qualities in a softer tech market, and the stock has been edging higher despite technical resistance from a “death cross.” Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary on CNBC and in other pieces continues to frame Netflix as an attractive long-term growth name, with multiple articles arguing the company is trading at a compelling valuation after its pullback. Article Title

Investor commentary on CNBC and in other pieces continues to frame Netflix as an attractive long-term growth name, with multiple articles arguing the company is trading at a compelling valuation after its pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Netflix is also getting attention for new content initiatives, including a “Little House on the Prairie” adaptation, which supports the company’s content pipeline but is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Article Title

Netflix is also getting attention for new content initiatives, including a “Little House on the Prairie” adaptation, which supports the company’s content pipeline but is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Negative Sentiment: Bearish coverage is also weighing on sentiment, with articles warning about a “second-season problem,” microdrama competition, and the risk that engagement could weaken as viewers abandon shows sooner. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. The trade was a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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