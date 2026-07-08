Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 16,067 Shares of Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,143 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,067 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.'s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 3,775.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 53,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $2,739,870.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 1,483,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,225,271.76. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Abbas Hussain sold 5,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $264,951.66. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $562,637.58. The trade was a 32.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 125,088 shares of company stock worth $6,193,713 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of MRNA opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average is $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.38). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 143.55%.The business had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.52) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 260.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $37.87.

Read Our Latest Report on Moderna

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

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