Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Sells 57,418 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,104 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 57,418 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up about 2.2% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $22,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,195,189.65. This trade represents a 54.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $2,058,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 237,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,871,891.04. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 255,060 shares of company stock worth $31,959,772 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $278.67 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $189.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $324.20. The company has a market cap of $243.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor optimism is being fueled by AI demand and bullish remarks that Marvell could play a major role in next-generation data-center and custom-chip programs, supporting the stock’s recent strength.

Investor optimism is being fueled by AI demand and bullish remarks that Marvell could play a major role in next-generation data-center and custom-chip programs, supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts have been lifting or reiterating bullish price targets, including a notable upgrade to $345, which signals confidence in Marvell’s growth trajectory.

Wall Street analysts have been lifting or reiterating bullish price targets, including a notable upgrade to $345, which signals confidence in Marvell’s growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: The company’s leadership update, including a new CFO, is being viewed as a potential positive for execution and financial discipline.

The company’s leadership update, including a new CFO, is being viewed as a potential positive for execution and financial discipline. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage says Marvell is a strong franchise and a major AI beneficiary, but investor focus is increasingly on whether the company can sustain the pace of growth already priced into the shares.

Recent coverage says Marvell is a strong franchise and a major AI beneficiary, but investor focus is increasingly on whether the company can sustain the pace of growth already priced into the shares. Negative Sentiment: Some articles warn that Marvell may be “priced for perfection,” with the stock’s valuation requiring very strong revenue growth to keep justifying the rally.

Some articles warn that Marvell may be “priced for perfection,” with the stock’s valuation requiring very strong revenue growth to keep justifying the rally. Negative Sentiment: Broader tech-sector weakness and afternoon selling in semiconductor names may be adding some pressure, even as Marvell-specific sentiment remains constructive.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $224.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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