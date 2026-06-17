Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Takes Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,897 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $16,352,000. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.6% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Oracle by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 19.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $188.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $541.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.65. The stock's 50-day moving average is $186.43 and its 200-day moving average is $177.61. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Arete Research set a $255.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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