MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Position Increased by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 738.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2,494.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company's stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,011 shares of the company's stock worth $22,179,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Deepwater Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company's stock worth $15,641,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in MercadoLibre by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,857.42 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,495.00 and a 1 year high of $2,548.50. The firm has a market cap of $94.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,678.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,822.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.75 by ($0.52). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 6.04%.The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.74 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin acquired 600 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,655.93 per share, for a total transaction of $993,558.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,867,505.15. This trade represents a 12.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. UBS Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,050.00 to $1,750.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,780.00 to $2,380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $2,100.00 price target on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,500.00 to $2,800.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2,258.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

Further Reading

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