Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK Shares Bought by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 5,236.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,453 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 181,978 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC's holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 14,740 shares of the company's stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 15,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 4,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company's stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRK
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
NYSE MRK opened at $130.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average of $118.46. The stock has a market cap of $322.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.19.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Merck & Co., Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.
More Merck & Co., Inc. News
Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Merck’s launch of subcutaneous Keytruda, known as Qlex, and other lifecycle extensions could preserve the drug’s commercial momentum and support exclusivity through 2039. Recent regulatory approvals, pipeline progress and the acquisitions of Terns and Cidara also broaden the company’s oncology and virology prospects. Merck: Heading Into Q2 Earnings, The Keytruda Cliff Looks Increasingly Less Steep
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimates have improved, including Erste Group’s modest increase in its FY2027 EPS forecast to $9.54 from $9.52. Barclays has also forecast strong potential appreciation for MRK, reinforcing the constructive sentiment around the shares. Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Merck & Co., Inc. Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Merck declared a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share, payable October 7 to shareholders of record September 15. The dividend provides ongoing income support, with a reported annualized yield of about 2.6%.
- Neutral Sentiment: MRK is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results before the market opens on August 4. Consensus calls for approximately $16.33 billion in sales and a loss of $0.26 per share, with acquisition costs likely affecting reported earnings. Investors will watch Keytruda demand, Gardasil performance and management’s outlook. Should You Buy, Sell or Hold Merck Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings?
- Neutral Sentiment: Merck and Wellcome’s Hilleman Laboratories are preparing an experimental Ebola vaccine for clinical trials. The initiative supports Merck’s public-health profile but is unlikely to materially affect near-term financial results. Merck, Wellcome Partner With Global Health Group to Make Ebola Vaccine for Clinical Trials
- Negative Sentiment: After a roughly 17% rally since its latest quarterly results, MRK may already reflect much of the favorable Keytruda and pipeline news. Analysts characterize its longer-term valuation as justified rather than clearly inexpensive, while Gardasil weakness and the approaching earnings event remain risks. Merck Stock Looks Cheap on Cash Flow but Fair on Earnings
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
(Free Report
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Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.
Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.
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