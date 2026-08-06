Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,313 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 294 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.56.

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Key Merck & Co., Inc. News

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $128.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $316.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $123.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 4.77%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.660-2.760 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.00%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

Further Reading

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