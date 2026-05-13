Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK Stake Lifted by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,968 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance's holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 83.0% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 419 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 160.5% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 422 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.6% in the third quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 450 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Merck & Co., Inc. News

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $112.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $277.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $116.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.59%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. TD Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

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