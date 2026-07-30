Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY - Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227,975 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 247,846 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.05% of Mercury Systems worth $89,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,441 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,861,000 after purchasing an additional 290,989 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 159,617 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 161.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,769 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 31,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 30.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,973 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 29,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Mercury Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.78.

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Mercury Systems Price Performance

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $90.17 on Thursday. Mercury Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $128.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business's fifty day moving average price is $108.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.06.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.56 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 9,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $922,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ratner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $184,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,980,725.48. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,220. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc NASDAQ: MRCY is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets secure processing subsystems for aerospace and defense applications. The company's products are built to address the stringent security, safety and reliability requirements of mission-critical programs, with a focus on radar, electronic warfare, intelligence and other sensor and processing functions. Mercury's offerings encompass rugged embedded computing modules, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, digital signal processing subsystems and secure networking solutions.

Since its origins in advanced signal processing, Mercury Systems has expanded its capabilities through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.

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