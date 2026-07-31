Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY Stock Holdings Lifted by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY - Free Report) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,208 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 41,038 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.15% of Mercury Systems worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 161.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,527,443 shares of the technology company's stock worth $118,224,000 after acquiring an additional 943,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,600 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $249,957,000 after acquiring an additional 368,242 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 51.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,441 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,861,000 after purchasing an additional 290,989 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 22,232.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 267,101 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $19,474,000 after purchasing an additional 265,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 688,114 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,170,000 after purchasing an additional 238,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company's stock.

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Mercury Systems Stock Up 6.4%

MRCY opened at $95.97 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $108.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.88 and a beta of 0.93. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $128.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.The company had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $208.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Mercury Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mercury Systems

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

In other news, Director Orlando D. Carvalho sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $625,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 52,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,753.28. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ratner sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $184,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,725.48. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 18,250 shares of company stock worth $1,733,220 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc NASDAQ: MRCY is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets secure processing subsystems for aerospace and defense applications. The company's products are built to address the stringent security, safety and reliability requirements of mission-critical programs, with a focus on radar, electronic warfare, intelligence and other sensor and processing functions. Mercury's offerings encompass rugged embedded computing modules, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, digital signal processing subsystems and secure networking solutions.

Since its origins in advanced signal processing, Mercury Systems has expanded its capabilities through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.

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