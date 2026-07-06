Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,412 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 404.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $15,619,771,000 after buying an additional 81,752,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ServiceNow by 406.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,896,597 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,337,280,000 after acquiring an additional 38,441,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ServiceNow by 371.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,663 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $4,962,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,517,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,591,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,733,483 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,482,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ServiceNow from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore increased their price target on ServiceNow from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ServiceNow from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $106.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $211.48. The company's 50-day moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. ServiceNow's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,645,977.60. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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