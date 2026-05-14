Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the software company's stock after selling 4,823 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company's stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Adobe by 12.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,773 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,630 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Adobe by 190.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,764 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price target on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $338.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of ADBE opened at $236.07 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $249.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.13 and a 12-month high of $422.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The firm's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

See Also

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