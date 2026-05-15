Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,374 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,374 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,789,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,071 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,516,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,215 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,614,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,087,878,000 after acquiring an additional 234,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,426,060 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,791,264,000 after acquiring an additional 302,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 30.3% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,570,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,148 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of COF stock opened at $185.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.84. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.98 and a 1 year high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

More Capital One Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,904 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,159. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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