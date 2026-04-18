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Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Union Pacific logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 11.3% in Q4, buying 4,421 shares to hold 43,455 shares worth about $10.05 million.
  • EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares on March 20 at an average of $234.93 (≈$469,625), while company insiders collectively own about 0.22% of the stock.
  • Union Pacific set its Q1 earnings release for April 23; analysts have a "Moderate Buy" consensus with an average target of $267.48, and the company pays a quarterly dividend of $1.38 (annualized $5.52, ~2.2% yield).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,455 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $469,625.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $251.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.50. The company has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $206.63 and a 1 year high of $268.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.12%.

Key Stories Impacting Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $267.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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