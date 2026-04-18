Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,776 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 285.7% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $645.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Trending Headlines about Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $591.57 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $637.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.29. The firm has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.23. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lockheed Martin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lockheed Martin wasn't on the list.

While Lockheed Martin currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here