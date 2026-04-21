Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 10,541 Shares of Stride, Inc. $LRN

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN - Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,383 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of Stride worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Stride by 78.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 1.8% in the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company's stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stride by 0.4% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,272 shares of the company's stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 5.4% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company's stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 13.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company's stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stride from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $109.75.

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Stride Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $87.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.27. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.61 and a 52-week high of $171.17.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc NYSE: LRN is a technology-driven education company that designs and delivers online learning solutions for students and adult learners. Through long-term partnerships with state-authorized public school districts, Stride operates virtual academies that serve K-12 students across the United States. The company's blended-learning model combines digital curriculum, live teaching support and data analytics to personalize instruction and monitor student progress.

In addition to its K-12 offerings, Stride provides a portfolio of career and workforce readiness programs under its Stride Career Prep division.

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