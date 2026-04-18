Merit Financial Group LLC Has $12.53 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,640 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 39,040 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 48.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 31.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,193 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $200 and kept an "overweight" rating, giving the stock a clear upside catalyst for buy‑side interest. Read More.

JPMorgan raised its price target to $200 and kept an "overweight" rating, giving the stock a clear upside catalyst for buy‑side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded ANET to a "strong‑buy" and listed it among high‑ROE stocks, which can attract retail/momentum flows. Read More.

Zacks upgraded ANET to a "strong‑buy" and listed it among high‑ROE stocks, which can attract retail/momentum flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: News pieces highlight AI and cloud infrastructure demand (and S&P 500 indexing chatter) as drivers for Arista's valuation and near‑term momentum. Read More.

News pieces highlight AI and cloud infrastructure demand (and S&P 500 indexing chatter) as drivers for Arista's valuation and near‑term momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results remain supportive: Arista beat EPS and revenue estimates and reported ~29% YoY revenue growth and strong margins — fundamental backing for higher multiples. Read More.

Recent quarterly results remain supportive: Arista beat EPS and revenue estimates and reported ~29% YoY revenue growth and strong margins — fundamental backing for higher multiples. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Peer data (Cisco, Ciena) confirms broad AI networking demand — a market tailwind for Arista but also signposts intensifying competition and supply dynamics. Read More.

Peer data (Cisco, Ciena) confirms broad AI networking demand — a market tailwind for Arista but also signposts intensifying competition and supply dynamics. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst coverage is heavily bullish (consensus target ~$177–$178), which supports momentum but ties moves to future estimate revisions. Read More.

Consensus analyst coverage is heavily bullish (consensus target ~$177–$178), which supports momentum but ties moves to future estimate revisions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 112,812 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg. ~$150), a large disclosed sale that can create short‑term sentiment pressure despite being planned. Read More.

CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 112,812 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg. ~$150), a large disclosed sale that can create short‑term sentiment pressure despite being planned. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO Chantelle Breithaupt sold 8,890 shares under a 10b5‑1 plan—another insider sale that investors will note when weighing near‑term flows. Read More.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,378,127.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,414,984.68. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 112,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $16,934,209.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,640.87. The trade was a 91.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 322,729 shares of company stock valued at $45,399,474 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $164.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.20 and a 200-day moving average of $136.40. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $165.28. The company has a market cap of $206.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here