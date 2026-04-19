Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 14,427 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,689 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in Shopify were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 64.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,923,431 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,812,211,000 after buying an additional 7,403,821 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 92.5% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,246,473 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $259,124,000 after buying an additional 1,079,494 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 21.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,825 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $822,828,000 after buying an additional 973,132 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,930,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1,593.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 677,511 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $109,069,000 after buying an additional 637,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company's stock.

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Shopify Trading Up 3.3%

SHOP stock opened at $131.15 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $120.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.06. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.35 and a 1-year high of $182.19. The stock has a market cap of $171.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 target price on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore set a $135.00 target price on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Arete Research set a $175.00 target price on Shopify in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.70.

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About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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