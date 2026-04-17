Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 18,244 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,806 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $31,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $197.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $142.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.44 billion, a PE ratio of 226.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.31 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.33.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,162.24. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.23% of the company's stock.

More Palantir Technologies News

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Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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