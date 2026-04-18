Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,668 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 45,014 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,362,000. This trade represents a 21.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE BAC opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $385.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $57.55. The firm's fifty day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Bank of America's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Bank of America's payout ratio is 27.72%.

Trending Headlines about Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: BAC reported a “monster” quarter with revenue up ~7% and adjusted EPS $1.11, above consensus, driven by broad-based growth and strong capital markets performance — the core reason investors bid the stock up. Bank of America Posts Monster Quarter

Q1 results beat expectations: BAC reported a “monster” quarter with revenue up ~7% and adjusted EPS $1.11, above consensus, driven by broad-based growth and strong capital markets performance — the core reason investors bid the stock up. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised price targets/ratings after the beat (Goldman, Jefferies, Evercore, Argus, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, HSBC, RBC and others), lifting sentiment and providing technical catalyst for further buying. Goldman Sachs raises price target

Multiple analysts raised price targets/ratings after the beat (Goldman, Jefferies, Evercore, Argus, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, HSBC, RBC and others), lifting sentiment and providing technical catalyst for further buying. Positive Sentiment: KBW reiterated/initiated a Buy (outperform) on BAC, adding institutional endorsement that can attract fund flows. KBW Buy on BAC

KBW reiterated/initiated a Buy (outperform) on BAC, adding institutional endorsement that can attract fund flows. Positive Sentiment: Strategic win: Bank of America rolled out an AI tool for its ~18,000 financial advisors — a sign management is investing in scalable, fee‑generating capabilities that can improve retention and cross‑sell over time. AI tool for advisers

Strategic win: Bank of America rolled out an AI tool for its ~18,000 financial advisors — a sign management is investing in scalable, fee‑generating capabilities that can improve retention and cross‑sell over time. Neutral Sentiment: Capital/ liability management: BAC announced the redemption of €1.5B of senior notes due 2027 (to be redeemed May 4) — shows active maturity management but will use capital; impact depends on funding and rates. Redemption of senior notes

Capital/ liability management: BAC announced the redemption of €1.5B of senior notes due 2027 (to be redeemed May 4) — shows active maturity management but will use capital; impact depends on funding and rates. Neutral Sentiment: Preferred dividends declared for multiple series with upcoming record/payment dates — routine corporate action that matters to preferred holders but is not a surprise for common equity investors. Preferred dividends declared

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Autonomous Res decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

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