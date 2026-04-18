Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,398 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Point Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 667 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus raised shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.9%

TJX Companies stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.97 and a 200 day moving average of $152.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $165.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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