Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,207 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $4,503,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,766,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $7,516,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,499,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $6,042,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,337 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $528,273,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 152.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,823,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $629,783,000 after buying an additional 1,100,850 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bulls point to a better-than-feared Medicare Advantage outlook — the final 2027 CMS MA rate (reported at ~2.48% in coverage) is seen as adding roughly $1B of incremental operating profit and supporting a margin recovery that could re-rate the stock. Buy Before Earnings

Analysts and bulls point to a better-than-feared Medicare Advantage outlook — the final 2027 CMS MA rate (reported at ~2.48% in coverage) is seen as adding roughly $1B of incremental operating profit and supporting a margin recovery that could re-rate the stock. Positive Sentiment: Technical/bull commentary suggests UNH is set to challenge resistance around $360, which can attract momentum traders ahead of earnings. Poised To Challenge $360

Technical/bull commentary suggests UNH is set to challenge resistance around $360, which can attract momentum traders ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Market positioning ahead of Tuesday’s pre-market Q1 release: traders are pricing a meaningful post-earnings move and the possibility UNH returns to YTD gains if results beat expectations. Expected Move After Earnings

Market positioning ahead of Tuesday’s pre-market Q1 release: traders are pricing a meaningful post-earnings move and the possibility UNH returns to YTD gains if results beat expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple earnings previews (Yahoo Finance, Zacks) flag mixed Q1 signals: rising costs and modest membership headwinds could pressure margins, but services revenue growth and steady insurance operating income may allow an earnings beat — a classic near-term uncertainty around the print. Is It Time To Reassess?

Multiple earnings previews (Yahoo Finance, Zacks) flag mixed Q1 signals: rising costs and modest membership headwinds could pressure margins, but services revenue growth and steady insurance operating income may allow an earnings beat — a classic near-term uncertainty around the print. Neutral Sentiment: UnitedHealthcare’s community program backing a housing fund is positive for ESG/community reputation but likely immaterial to near-term valuation. Seabury Housing Stabilization Fund

UnitedHealthcare’s community program backing a housing fund is positive for ESG/community reputation but likely immaterial to near-term valuation. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk persists: the government’s delay of a MA payment overhaul “postpones the pain” but keeps uncertainty around future MA profitability and valuation — commentary warns investors betting on a swift return to rich margins may be disappointed. A UnitedHealth Reckoning Still Looms

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of UNH stock opened at $324.08 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $286.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $294.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $453.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $363.42.

Get Our Latest Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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