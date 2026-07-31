Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI - Free Report) by 96.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 42,992 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.15% of Merit Medical Systems worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMSI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $42,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Merit Medical Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Merit Medical Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates. Merit reported non-GAAP EPS of $1.19, up from $1.01 a year earlier and well above the $0.96 consensus estimate. Revenue rose 9.5% year over year to $418.8 million, exceeding expectations of $405.3 million. Merit Medical Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Merit reported non-GAAP EPS of $1.19, up from $1.01 a year earlier and well above the $0.96 consensus estimate. Revenue rose 9.5% year over year to $418.8 million, exceeding expectations of $405.3 million. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved. GAAP operating margin expanded to 14.4% from 12.3%, while non-GAAP operating margin increased to 22.6% from 21.2%. GAAP EPS rose 20%, and non-GAAP EPS increased 18% year over year. Merit Medical Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

GAAP operating margin expanded to 14.4% from 12.3%, while non-GAAP operating margin increased to 22.6% from 21.2%. GAAP EPS rose 20%, and non-GAAP EPS increased 18% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Full-year EPS guidance was raised or reaffirmed above consensus. Merit provided 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $4.25 to $4.35, compared with the analyst consensus of $3.98. Revenue guidance of approximately $1.6 billion was in line with expectations, indicating that earnings growth and margin execution are key drivers of the outlook. Merit Medical Raises 2026 Outlook

Merit provided 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $4.25 to $4.35, compared with the analyst consensus of $3.98. Revenue guidance of approximately $1.6 billion was in line with expectations, indicating that earnings growth and margin execution are key drivers of the outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call transcript and additional metric analysis may provide more detail on product demand, regional performance, and management’s expectations, but the headline release did not indicate a material change to the revenue outlook. MMSI Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call transcript and additional metric analysis may provide more detail on product demand, regional performance, and management’s expectations, but the headline release did not indicate a material change to the revenue outlook. Negative Sentiment: Cash generation weakened year to date. Operating cash flow fell 11% to $110.0 million, while free cash flow declined 14% to $76.6 million. Investors may monitor whether this reflects temporary working-capital needs or a more persistent pressure on cash conversion. Merit Medical Q2 Financial Highlights

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $83.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.52. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.69.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $418.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $405.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd bought 2,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.62 per share, for a total transaction of $125,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $125,240. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $313,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $488,921.49. This trade represents a 39.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company's product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

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