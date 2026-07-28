Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI - Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 227,915 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 1.20% of Merit Medical Systems worth $49,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point set a $107.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI stock opened at $76.10 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.52. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $94.75.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $381.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.59 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.150 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $313,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,921.49. This trade represents a 39.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.62 per share, with a total value of $125,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $125,240. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company's product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

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