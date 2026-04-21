Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI - Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,512 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.13% of National Health Investors worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 34.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,613,051 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $128,238,000 after buying an additional 409,559 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 66.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 614,960 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,121,000 after buying an additional 246,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 481.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 236,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $18,792,000 after buying an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 21.8% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 986,708 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $78,443,000 after buying an additional 176,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 86.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 319,286 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $22,388,000 after buying an additional 147,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company's stock.

Get NHI alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

NHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of National Health Investors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial set a $85.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NHI

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:NHI opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.63. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $91.38. The company's fifty day moving average price is $85.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.12 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. National Health Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.940-4.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. National Health Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.85%.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc NYSE: NHI is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider National Health Investors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National Health Investors wasn't on the list.

While National Health Investors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here