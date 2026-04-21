Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 16,862 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 754.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,097 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 491.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Honeywell International

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Honeywell agreed to sell its Productivity Solutions & Services unit to Brady Corporation for $1.4 billion in cash; Brady says the deal is immediately double‑digit accretive to adjusted diluted EPS, and Honeywell continues its portfolio transformation to focus on higher‑margin segments. Honeywell Agrees $1.4B Sale

Honeywell agreed to sell its Productivity Solutions & Services unit to Brady Corporation for $1.4 billion in cash; Brady says the deal is immediately double‑digit accretive to adjusted diluted EPS, and Honeywell continues its portfolio transformation to focus on higher‑margin segments. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell is expanding engine manufacturing in Phoenix to support new Navy training jets — a concrete aerospace backlog/production win that supports revenue visibility in a high‑margin segment. Honeywell expands engine manufacturing

Honeywell is expanding engine manufacturing in Phoenix to support new Navy training jets — a concrete aerospace backlog/production win that supports revenue visibility in a high‑margin segment. Neutral Sentiment: The Brady transaction and divestiture strategy are part of a long portfolio pruning process; some coverage frames this as incremental (the productivity business generated >$1B sales in 2025) but relatively small compared with Honeywell’s overall scale — investors may see this as tidy execution rather than transformational. One Small Sale for Honeywell

The Brady transaction and divestiture strategy are part of a long portfolio pruning process; some coverage frames this as incremental (the productivity business generated >$1B sales in 2025) but relatively small compared with Honeywell’s overall scale — investors may see this as tidy execution rather than transformational. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst previews and metric projections ahead of Honeywell’s Q1 report (scheduled April 23) suggest aerospace strength and recent acquisitions could offset some segment weakness and cost pressure — but detail-driven results will determine near‑term reaction. What Analyst Projections Reveal

Analyst previews and metric projections ahead of Honeywell’s Q1 report (scheduled April 23) suggest aerospace strength and recent acquisitions could offset some segment weakness and cost pressure — but detail-driven results will determine near‑term reaction. Negative Sentiment: Market attention on the upcoming Q1 release increases volatility risk: commentators (including Jim Cramer) note Honeywell has a pattern of shares falling after earnings, which can produce short‑term downside even when results are solid. Jim Cramer Notes Volatility

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $251.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,887. The trade was a 68.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $229.74 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $234.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $248.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $145.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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