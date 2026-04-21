Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 1,327.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 84,761 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $345,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503,391 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 530.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,453,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $245,946,000 after buying an additional 4,588,601 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,859,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $444,682,000 after buying an additional 3,982,439 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,833,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $669,012,000 after buying an additional 3,522,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $426,352,000 after buying an additional 3,396,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of BMY stock opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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