Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 98,974 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 31,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer won European Commission approval to expand HYMPAVZI (marstacimab) for hemophilia A or B patients with inhibitors, a new label expansion that could support future revenue growth. Pfizer wins Hympavzi label expansion Europe

Pfizer won European Commission approval to expand HYMPAVZI (marstacimab) for hemophilia A or B patients with inhibitors, a new label expansion that could support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer also highlighted ongoing pipeline progress, including a new Japan RSV vaccine phase 3 trial and a prazosin site-transfer study, signaling continued development activity and supply-chain execution. Pfizer's New Japan RSV Vaccine Trial Pfizer’s Prazosin Site-Transfer Trial

Pfizer also highlighted ongoing pipeline progress, including a new Japan RSV vaccine phase 3 trial and a prazosin site-transfer study, signaling continued development activity and supply-chain execution. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary argues Pfizer has effectively “locked in” several years of growth by clearing a major patent hurdle and redirecting cash toward other profit centers, which supports the bull case. Pfizer Just Locked In Its Next 5 Years of Growth

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm's 50-day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Pfizer's payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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