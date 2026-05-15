Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,083 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,199 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Leerink Partners upgraded Johnson & Johnson to Outperform and lifted its price target, citing stronger growth prospects from upcoming drug launches and broader oncology/immunology momentum. Article Title

Leerink Partners upgraded Johnson & Johnson to Outperform and lifted its price target, citing stronger growth prospects from upcoming drug launches and broader oncology/immunology momentum. Positive Sentiment: New clinical and commercial updates around CAPLYTA, cardiology, Crohn’s disease, and robotics may support confidence in J&J’s innovation pipeline. Article Title

New clinical and commercial updates around CAPLYTA, cardiology, Crohn’s disease, and robotics may support confidence in J&J’s innovation pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: J&J’s stock remains below some recent highs and has been consolidating after earnings, suggesting investors are still weighing valuation and execution. Article Title

J&J’s stock remains below some recent highs and has been consolidating after earnings, suggesting investors are still weighing valuation and execution. Negative Sentiment: A bladder-cancer survey highlighted the significant burden of current standard treatments, which may reinforce concerns about unmet needs and the pace of innovation in that area. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $230.61 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $235.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.76. The firm has a market cap of $555.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $147.33 and a 1 year high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 60.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Leerink Partners raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

View Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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