Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $14.52 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,189 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 9,985 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 14.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 11.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan reiterated a Buy rating, citing resilient spring demand, strength in professional customers, and momentum in big-ticket sales, which supports the long-term investment case for Home Depot (HD) . Article Title

J.P. Morgan reiterated a rating, citing resilient spring demand, strength in professional customers, and momentum in big-ticket sales, which supports the long-term investment case for . Positive Sentiment: Truist kept a Buy rating even after cutting its price target to $394 from $424, suggesting analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Truist kept a rating even after cutting its price target to $394 from $424, suggesting analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Home Depot remains a popular dividend name, with several articles highlighting its income appeal and blue-chip status, which may help limit downside for income-focused investors. Article Title

Home Depot remains a popular dividend name, with several articles highlighting its income appeal and blue-chip status, which may help limit downside for income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary ahead of the upcoming report is mixed, with some noting the stock may still offer value after recent weakness, while others question whether the bull case can survive the print. Article Title

Investor commentary ahead of the upcoming report is mixed, with some noting the stock may still offer value after recent weakness, while others question whether the bull case can survive the print. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been falling ahead of earnings, with articles pointing to a multi-day pullback and a move toward a more than two-year low, signaling bearish investor sentiment before the report. Article Title

The stock has been falling ahead of earnings, with articles pointing to a multi-day pullback and a move toward a more than two-year low, signaling bearish investor sentiment before the report. Negative Sentiment: Analysts are expecting a decline in earnings in the upcoming quarter, adding to concerns that housing-related weakness and softer discretionary spending could pressure results. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $394.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $408.10.

View Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $302.65 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.27 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company's fifty day moving average is $334.45 and its 200-day moving average is $355.37. The company has a market capitalization of $301.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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