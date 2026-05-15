Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $15.06 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,008 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,006.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $948.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $939.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $996.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,260.00 to $1,283.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,218.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here