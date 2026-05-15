Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $3.51 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,816 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 3,936 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $50,592,614,000 after buying an additional 344,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after buying an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after buying an additional 3,021,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,737,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,996,118,000 after acquiring an additional 368,493 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 80,213 shares of company stock worth $30,851,105 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $443.30 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.21 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 406.70, a PEG ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock's fifty day moving average is $386.08 and its 200-day moving average is $418.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

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