Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,203 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 176,147 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $30,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 56,650 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts: Sign Up

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $308.17 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $310.29. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $225.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Texas Instruments's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $258.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments’ analog business is reported to be rebounding strongly, with Q1 analog revenues up 22% to $3.92 billion as industrial demand and AI data-center spending improve the outlook for 2026. Article Title

Texas Instruments’ analog business is reported to be rebounding strongly, with Q1 analog revenues up 22% to $3.92 billion as industrial demand and AI data-center spending improve the outlook for 2026. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on TXN to $300, signaling continued analyst confidence even though it kept a neutral stance. Article Title

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on TXN to $300, signaling continued analyst confidence even though it kept a neutral stance. Positive Sentiment: The stock is drawing heavy investor attention and is trading near its 52-week high, which suggests momentum remains strong. Article Title

The stock is drawing heavy investor attention and is trading near its 52-week high, which suggests momentum remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: A recent article highlighted TXN’s sharp run-up and questioned whether the stock is now fully valued after its rapid gain, which may temper near-term enthusiasm. Article Title

A recent article highlighted TXN’s sharp run-up and questioned whether the stock is now fully valued after its rapid gain, which may temper near-term enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares at an average price of $306.41, a sizable reduction in her holdings that can sometimes be viewed as a caution signal by investors. Article Title

Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares at an average price of $306.41, a sizable reduction in her holdings that can sometimes be viewed as a caution signal by investors. Negative Sentiment: VP Shanon Leonard also sold shares earlier this week, adding to insider selling activity around the stock. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total value of $13,818,943.12. Following the sale, the vice president owned 52,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,294,376.64. The trade was a 49.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 257,584 shares of company stock valued at $70,960,318 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Texas Instruments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here