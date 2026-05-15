Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,722 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,811 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,722 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $270,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Dbs Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 4.5%

NYSE TSM opened at $417.77 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $188.81 and a one year high of $421.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $364.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC raised its long-term forecast for the global semiconductor market to $1.5 trillion by 2030 , up from $1 trillion, saying AI and high-performance computing will drive most of that growth. The company also said it is expanding capacity aggressively with new wafer fabs and advanced packaging projects across multiple countries. Reuters article

TSMC raised its long-term forecast for the global semiconductor market to , up from $1 trillion, saying AI and high-performance computing will drive most of that growth. The company also said it is expanding capacity aggressively with new wafer fabs and advanced packaging projects across multiple countries. Positive Sentiment: Shares are also getting a lift from a broad AI and semiconductor rally , with Nvidia and other chip leaders strong and TSMC flashing buy signals in market coverage. Dow Jones Futures article

Shares are also getting a lift from a broad , with Nvidia and other chip leaders strong and TSMC flashing buy signals in market coverage. Positive Sentiment: News flow around robust AI demand, including TSMC’s strong monthly revenue trends and continued capital spending, is reinforcing expectations for sustained growth into 2026. Quiver Quantitative article

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,346 shares of company stock valued at $78,185. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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