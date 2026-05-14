Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,991 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,420 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 4,991 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.0% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $48,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $21,819,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $41,393,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 276,545 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $134,130,000 after buying an additional 62,790 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.5% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 51,364 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $24,913,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $619.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $446.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $165.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm's fifty day moving average is $488.70 and its 200-day moving average is $543.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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