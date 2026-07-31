Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Bought by Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,145 shares of the social networking company's stock after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.3% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RHL Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Niles Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bayban lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayban now owns 70 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $766.00 to $715.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $750.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $810.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $789.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 500 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.75, for a total transaction of $303,875.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,092,483.25. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.85, for a total value of $508,770.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,376.50. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 39,325 shares of company stock valued at $23,979,087 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.53% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 8.0%

NASDAQ META opened at $539.03 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $602.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.44. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $520.26 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The social networking company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($1.01). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $60.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. Meta Platforms's revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is 7.63%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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