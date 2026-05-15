Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,455 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.8% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 78 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.57, for a total value of $559,831.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,143,118.21. This represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.00, for a total transaction of $386,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,949. This represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,231 shares of company stock worth $108,239,954. Insiders own 13.61% of the company's stock.

Key Meta Platforms News

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Meta’s recent earnings beat and revenue growth remain a key bullish driver, reinforcing the view that ad demand and AI-driven monetization are still accelerating. Analysts highlighted stronger advertiser tools and engagement as signs the business can keep compounding. Article Title

Meta’s recent earnings beat and revenue growth remain a key bullish driver, reinforcing the view that ad demand and AI-driven monetization are still accelerating. Analysts highlighted stronger advertiser tools and engagement as signs the business can keep compounding. Positive Sentiment: Meta is rolling out new privacy features for WhatsApp and AI chats, including an “incognito” mode, which could help address user trust concerns while supporting adoption of its AI products. Article Title

Meta is rolling out new privacy features for WhatsApp and AI chats, including an “incognito” mode, which could help address user trust concerns while supporting adoption of its AI products. Positive Sentiment: Reports that WhatsApp monetization could expand through a premium subscription add another potential high-margin revenue stream, giving investors more confidence in Meta’s long-term earnings power. Article Title

Reports that WhatsApp monetization could expand through a premium subscription add another potential high-margin revenue stream, giving investors more confidence in Meta’s long-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around Meta’s AI infrastructure spending and talent push suggests management is still investing aggressively in future growth, which some investors view as necessary to defend its competitive position. Article Title

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $618.43 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $520.26 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The company's 50 day moving average is $623.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $640.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.67 by $3.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 36.93%. The company had revenue of $56.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $810.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (down from $880.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $840.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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