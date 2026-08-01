Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 937 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $27,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $27,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $985,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Mettler-Toledo International

Here are the key news stories impacting Mettler-Toledo International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat expectations: Adjusted EPS rose 14% year over year to $11.46, exceeding the $10.80 consensus estimate by $0.66. Revenue increased approximately 4% to $1.03 billion, in line with expectations, while reported EPS reached $11.55 versus $9.76 a year earlier. Mettler-Toledo Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Adjusted EPS rose 14% year over year to $11.46, exceeding the $10.80 consensus estimate by $0.66. Revenue increased approximately 4% to $1.03 billion, in line with expectations, while reported EPS reached $11.55 versus $9.76 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook was raised: Mettler-Toledo now expects fiscal 2026 EPS of $47.15 to $47.50, above the prior consensus estimate of $46.64. The updated outlook supports expectations for continued earnings growth and helped strengthen the investment case. Mettler-Toledo Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Mettler-Toledo now expects fiscal 2026 EPS of $47.15 to $47.50, above the prior consensus estimate of $46.64. The updated outlook supports expectations for continued earnings growth and helped strengthen the investment case. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies became more bullish: Jefferies Financial Group raised its price target from $1,400 to $1,580 and upgraded the stock to “buy,” implying roughly 11% upside from the referenced trading level. The upgrade provides additional positive analyst momentum. Benzinga analyst-upgrade report

Jefferies Financial Group raised its price target from $1,400 to $1,580 and upgraded the stock to “buy,” implying roughly 11% upside from the referenced trading level. The upgrade provides additional positive analyst momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was broadly in line: EPS guidance of $12.00 to $12.15 brackets the $12.12 consensus estimate, while revenue guidance of approximately $1.1 billion is consistent with expectations. This suggests steady performance but provides less of a near-term upside surprise than the full-year outlook.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,475.00 to $1,275.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,413.00 to $1,200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,420.36.

View Our Latest Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,418.55 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,237.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,276.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,023.05 and a 1 year high of $1,525.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.80 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 872.07% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.09 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International's revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 47.150-47.500 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.000-12.150 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

Featured Stories

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