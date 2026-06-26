Meyer Handelman Co. Has $12.59 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,720 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $12,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,631 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,185 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,461 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $409.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.11 and a 200-day moving average of $197.06. The stock has a market cap of $265.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 458,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $81,293,961.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. The trade was a 82.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,885,274 shares of company stock worth $1,396,987,916 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Argus upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $700.00 price target on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $490.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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