MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 5,575 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Manuka Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Manuka Financial LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Up 15.4%

MU stock opened at $746.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $841.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business's 50-day moving average is $435.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.07. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $747.21.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $510.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $478.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,458,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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