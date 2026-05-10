MGO One Seven LLC Buys 10,683 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,247 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 787 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company's stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts: Sign Up

Key Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Airbnb Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $141.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.30. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.81 and a 12-month high of $147.25. The firm has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.71%. Airbnb's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 24,788 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.86, for a total value of $3,615,577.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,738,651.20. This represents a 67.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.16, for a total transaction of $7,317,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 170,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,092.40. This represents a 25.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 457,075 shares of company stock worth $60,358,795 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Airbnb from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC cut Airbnb from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Airbnb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Airbnb wasn't on the list.

While Airbnb currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here