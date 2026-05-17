MGO One Seven LLC Has $53.18 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,055 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of MGO One Seven LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $53,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bluebird Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,657,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Positive Sentiment: JPMorganChase declared dividends on its Series II, OO and PP preferred stock, signaling continued capital return and financial stability. JPMorganChase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

JPMorganChase declared dividends on its Series II, OO and PP preferred stock, signaling continued capital return and financial stability. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that JPMorgan’s long-running push into early-stage tech banking is paying off, with the firm now leading global technology investment banking and winning business from startup clients early in their growth cycle. JPMorgan's bet on early-stage companies pays off in leading global tech investment banking

Reuters reported that JPMorgan’s long-running push into early-stage tech banking is paying off, with the firm now leading global technology investment banking and winning business from startup clients early in their growth cycle. Positive Sentiment: Chase continued expanding its branch network, opening 18 new branches in May as part of a multibillion-dollar expansion, which supports deposit gathering and retail growth over time. Chase Opens 18 Branches in May Amid Multibillion-Dollar Expansion

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.12.

Get Our Latest Report on JPM

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,174,893.69. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,870,263. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,849 shares of company stock worth $24,522,956. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.7%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $297.93 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $256.00 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.32. The company has a market capitalization of $798.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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