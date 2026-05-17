MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 4,557 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,210 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of MGO One Seven LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ring Mountain Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. HRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,068 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $393.32 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $327.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.33 and a twelve month high of $399.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $363.40.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total transaction of $348,232.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,187,638.65. The trade was a 22.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total transaction of $10,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,573,853.40. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,953 shares of company stock worth $47,767,818. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here