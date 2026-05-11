MGO One Seven LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,352 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 36,183 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company's stock.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $32.43 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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