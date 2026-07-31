Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 794,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 17,027 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Microchip Technology worth $51,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4,663.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.76.

Read Our Latest Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $75.01 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $105.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 357.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm's 50-day moving average is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 866.67%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $954,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,973,094.20. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $333,220.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 28,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,428.51. This represents a 11.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,543,170 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

See Also

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