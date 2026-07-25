Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323,736 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Microchip Technology worth $85,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microchip Technology alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3,833.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,921 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36,957 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,691,000. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,492,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,564,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,339 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,683,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,781 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, COO Richard J. Simoncic sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $487,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 130,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,727,140.16. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $292,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,690.80. This trade represents a 14.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 136,721 shares of company stock worth $12,793,719 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $105.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology's payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised Microchip Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Microchip Technology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCHP

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Microchip Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microchip Technology wasn't on the list.

While Microchip Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here